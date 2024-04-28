Savory Herb And Chickpea Pancakes Recipe

While pancakes are often thought of as being sweet, latkes and potato pancakes are both savory, as is soca, the Italian/French dish that may be the world's first gluten-free pancake. These chickpea pancakes from developer Deniz Vergara are somewhat similar to the latter in that they're also made with chickpea flour, but Vergara likes to add "salty chunks of feta that melt in your mouth" as well as cilantro and scallions for brightness. As a pancake topper, she makes a dressing out of yogurt flavored with garlic, lemon juice, and more cilantro.

This particular recipe is excellent for anyone trying to boost the protein content in their diet since the pancakes themselves are pretty protein-rich — Vergara estimates that each one contains about 6 grams of the stuff. Not only that, but the garlicky dressing is made with Greek yogurt, which is also high in protein. The amount used here, if divided by 6, will yield about an additional 2 grams of protein for each pancake you eat.