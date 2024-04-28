We Tried 10 Gluten-Free Cracker Brands And This Is The Best One

As a person with celiac disease who has been eating a gluten-free diet for more than a decade, I know firsthand that gluten-free snacks have come a long way in that time. That said, there's no denying that some brands and varieties have come farther — in perfecting the flavor and texture of gluten-free crackers — than others. Whether you're new to eating gluten-free or you've been eating that way for years, you might be looking for a great brand of gluten-free crackers. Luckily for you, we did some legwork to figure out which brand has the best gluten-free crackers.

We chose the 10 brands we tried based on what was available at supermarkets and retail corporations in our region and then tried a few different cracker styles from each brand (when they were available). We ranked the brands from worst to best based on the flavor, texture, sturdiness, and comparative value of these cracker products. A more in-depth explanation of how we critiqued these products will appear at the end of the article.