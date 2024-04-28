Freddie Mercury's Favorite Dish Was An Indian Classic

Freddie Mercury, the sensational lead singer of the legendary rock band Queen, was known for his one-of-a-kind showmanship, with a distinct singing voice and style. And now, thanks to his former personal assistant, we know another tidbit of his expansive personality and robust life. In a blog post, Peter "Phoebe" Freestone shared that one of Mercury's favorite meals was chicken dhansak, as the superstar enjoyed foods loaded with spices.

Chicken dhansak, a dish with Persian roots, is a testament to the rich cultural exchange between Persia and India. When the Parsis sought refuge in India, they brought with them not just their culture but also their cuisine, including the flavorful chicken dhansak. Freddie Mercury was born in Zanzibar to two Parsi parents. After his family fled the country, Mercury spent time in India, which is perhaps where his love of the dish originated.

If you're not so familiar with Indian cuisine, it's possible you haven't heard of chicken dhansak. The next time you decide to dive into making Indian cuisine at home or order at an Indian restaurant, think outside the box to be more like one of the greatest rockstars of all time by trying chicken dhansak.