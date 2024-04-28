The One Step You Shouldn't Skip When Frying Anything In Hot Oil

As the hot oil simmers and spatters, it's tempting to toss the pieces and step back (for the sake of your hands), but this technique is worth the up-close contact. Start by taking your breaded piece and allowing any excess batter to fall away. Tongs are often used for handling, but if you're frying something more delicate or the tongs are removing too much batter, a fork or a slotted spoon are good alternatives. Then, lower the food into the oil and gently swirl it around. You don't have to hold it the entire cooking time; just let the coating start to set.

The few seconds of setting accomplish two things: Heavier foods won't sink and stick as easily to the bottom of the pot when the batter has had time to firm up, and the frying pieces are less likely to stick to each other when they come into contact. Even so, you still shouldn't overcrowd your pan — give enough space for the pieces to cook evenly.

Overcrowding your pan not only affects the even cooking of your food but also the temperature of the oil. Each time you add a piece, the oil's temperature drops slightly, and a consistent oil temperature is crucial for achieving that crispy, golden-brown perfection. Cooking in oil that's too cold will lead to sogginess. Fortunately, this swirling secret comes in handy here, too — moving the piece around in the oil before you drop it helps the oil maintain its optimal temperature.