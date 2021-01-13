UCF moves to fire professor accused of racist tweets for ‘misconduct’ in the classroom

January 13, 2021From www.orlandosentinel.com
George Skene / Orlando Sentinel
UCF plans to terminate a professor who came under fire over the summer for tweets described as racist by students and alumni after a university investigation found he created a “hostile” classroom environment, deterred students from filing complaints about his classroom conduct, failed to report that a student said she had been sexually assaulted by one of his teaching assistants and provided false information during the probe.