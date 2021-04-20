Tyler Robinson Foundation brews a partnership with World of Beer Bar & Kitchen

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) , the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Imagine Dragons dedicated to supporting children battling childhood cancer, is teaming up with World of Beer Bar & Kitchen to raise funds to support families battling pediatric cancer.

From April 1 to June 30, WOB will donate $1 to TRF for the sale of every featured select draft beer, including New Belgium Fat Tire or New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA, at participating stores. World of Beer Bar & Kitchen started its WOB Gives Back program in 2019 to connect World of Beer’s staff with customers and communities. Since its inception, the program has raised thousands for a variety of worthwhile causes.

In the eight years TRF has served the pediatric cancer community, the nonprofit has provided support to more than 1,500 families around the globe and raised more than $10 million. Of every dollar TRF raises, more than 85% goes directly to families in need. For more information or to learn more about TRF, visit TRF.org and follow TRF on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (WOB)

World of Beer was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla. who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. World of Beer has grown to a global franchise with 50+ locations in the United States and China. For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com .

About Tyler Robinson Foundation

Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) helps strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by providing grants specifically to offset out-of-pocket life expenses. TRF is the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum selling band Imagine Dragons. TRF meets a critical need in communities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Each year, one in 285 children are diagnosed with cancer. While many pediatric cancer organizations focus on growing awareness and support for families with the physical and emotional toll of a diagnosis, the huge financial hardship cancer treatment places on families is rarely discussed. More than 85% of every dollar TRF raises goes right to families in need. For more information visit TRF.org .

