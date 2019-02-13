Tuxton China, Inc. Appoints New Western Regional Sales Manager

Pamela Perkins

Walnut, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Tuxton China Inc. has announced the appointment of Pamela Perkins as Western Regional Sales Manager effective February 1, 2019.

Pamela Perkins has over 20 years experience in the foodservice industry, including business management development, china sales and distribution, and restaurant research and development. She has an in-depth understanding of the restaurant industry, with an ability to create and implement national sales strategies, increase sales volume, and generate new and loyal customers through strong team development and leadership skills. She is also an accomplished Chef and ran two successful restaurant locations in Pasadena, CA.

Steve Abourisk, VP of Sales for Tuxton said, “Pam is another great asset to our management team. Her experience, professionalism and enthusiasm will help deliver the top-quality performance known at Tuxton. We are so excited that Pam has joined our growing organization in the western region”.

About Tuxton China Inc.

Tuxton China Inc. is a family-owned and operated company. Started in 1999 by the Lam family, Tuxton has become a leading wholesaler of high-quality dinnerware and ovenware products for the foodservice industry.

We pride ourselves on fostering long-term relationships with our clients, providing exceptional customer service, and producing superior quality products. We are committed to on-time delivery of our products and to ensure the best value ratio in the industry. Visit www.tuxton.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Rolander

626-222-6352

jrolander@tuxton.com