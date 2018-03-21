Trump Hotel's Sixteen to close, reconcept

Sixteen, the two-star Michelin restaurant housed in the Trump International Hotel, is closing. As first reported by Chicago magazine, the restaurant will close on April 28.

Is this a sign of a Trump slump? Or just another casualty of the continuing trend of restaurant closures?

Unlike other fine-dining establishments that have gone under in recent months — Grace, Tru, 42 Grams and many others in 2017 alone — Sixteen won’t be gone entirely. The restaurant, helmed by chef Nick Dostal, will reconcept into a more casual spot. “Tasting menus are out, small plates and share plates are in,” stated Chicago magazine.

Dostal said that the reconcepting plan has been under discussion for months.

“The restaurant is over 10 years old,” he said. “It’s been due for a remodel for a long time, so we decided, ‘Let’s do it all at once.’ There will be a massive remodel of the dining room and lounge, tying into the outside terrace, so the entire floor will be one entity.”

The new, as-yet-unnamed restaurant will attempt to bridge the gap between luxury and approachability, Dostal said.

“Sixteen is luxurious, certainly, but not approachable,” he said. “We really want to give people the option of either path. If they want to spend $50, that will be an option, but if they want to throw down, full luxury also will be an option.

The new restaurant aims to debut in mid-summer, Dostal said, but fans of the spectacular outdoor terrace, and its magnificent city, lake and river views, won’t have to wait that long.

“We don’t want to disappoint anyone,” Dostal said. “The Terrace will reopen the first or second week of May.”

Until Sixteen’s final service April 28, the restaurant will promote its 16-course, $225 Best of Sixteen menu, which will feature the dishes of Dostal and past chefs Thomas Lents and Frank Brunacci.

For more details on the closure, read the full article.

