Tropical Smoothie Cafe Signs More Than 200 Franchise Agreements And Opens 124 Cafes In 2019

Fast Casual Concept Surpasses 830 Locations and Reports Eighth Consecutive Year of Positive Same-Store Sales

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tropical Smoothie Cafe , a leading national fast-casual cafe concept known for both its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, announced today its significant achievements in 2019, reporting its eighth consecutive year of same-store sales growth. During 2019, the brand opened 124 cafes in key markets throughout the U.S. such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Tampa and Chicago and signed 213 franchise agreements, with more than 60% of those agreements coming from its existing franchisees. As a result of its rapid expansion and success achieved, Tropical Smoothie Cafe was recognized amongst Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, Franchise Times’ Fast and Serious, as well as Entrepreneur’s Best Franchises for Any Budget lists in 2019.

“We’re proud to reflect on 2019, recognizing it as a record-breaking year for Tropical Smoothie Cafe as we opened more cafes and sold more franchise agreements than any other year in our company history. To top it off, we experienced same-store sales twice the industry average, further positioning us as a standout brand in the segment and a viable investment strategy for experienced multi-unit operators or those looking to franchise for the first time,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “As we enter a new decade, our goal is to continue propelling the success and profitability of our dedicated franchisees, existing and new, by investing heavily in operations execution and support, the digital guest experience and technology to support cafe operations.”

The brand’s aggressive growth goals for the Midwest and Western United States resulted in major milestones, opening its 750th cafe in Sugar Land, Texas and its 800th cafe in Arlington Heights, Illinois. These expansion efforts have been followed by the signing of several multi-unit franchise agreements in various markets throughout the two regions.

“This year we’ve achieved numerous development milestones for the brand that position Tropical Smoothie Cafe for even greater accomplishment in 2020,” said Cheryl Fletcher, SVP of franchise development for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Our franchisees’ unparalleled commitment to the brand and the communities they serve drive our expansion efforts and sustain the growth momentum we are experiencing. We will continue our targeted growth throughout the U.S. with the goal of having 1,500 cafes open and reaching an AUV of $1 million over the next five years.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities in markets throughout the U.S. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000. Candidates that meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $246,500 and $580,500. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $730,000 – the highest in the company’s 22-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $938,000.

For more information about owning a Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com or call 770-293-8377.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®?

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles with more than 830 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand’s focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR’s Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Forbes’ Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times’ Top 200+. In 2019, the brand was recognized amongst Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, Franchise Times Fast and Serious, as well as being chosen as NRAEF’s Restaurant Neighbor Award Winner.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150