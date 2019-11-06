Trinity Groves Opens Search for Next New Restaurant and Retail Concept

Dallas dining and retail destination is looking for applicants to pitch their ideas to join the bustling West Dallas development in 2020

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Do you have a unique restaurant or retail concept you think Dallas is missing? Have you always dreamed about running your own business? Trinity Groves is offering entrepreneurs who have an idea for a new restaurant or retail concept the rare opportunity to be selected to pitch their vision for the successful West Dallas development.

Trinity Groves partners with chefs, restauranteurs, and entrepreneurs, invests in their concept and gives them the support they need to be successful. In addition to the initial investment in the business and putting up the capital to open the doors, Trinity Groves takes care of the back end of the business – items like payroll, paying bills, insurance and credit with vendors – so the chef and business owner can focus on the food and customer service.

“Many entrepreneurs can’t afford to open their own business because of the high investment cost. But at Trinity Groves, we are the investors that help you get your business off the ground and you get a guaranteed paycheck,” said Phil Romano, Trinity Groves Owner. “We encourage restaurant and retail innovators from across the country to apply. We are looking for people with a passion for owning their own business who want to expand upon what Trinity Groves offers.”

Trinity Groves has more than a dozen existing unique retail and restaurant shops that have turned the development into a bustling Dallas destination throughout the last five years. Fostering innovation and providing an outlet for entrepreneurs to showcase their creativity is at the heart of Trinity Groves.

Those who want to apply can visit trinitygroves.com/submit. There is a short form that asks for basic information like past experience and a description of the concept. Applicants can also share a video, resume or pictures.

After submissions are reviewed, applicants will be asked to pitch their vision and concept to the Trinity Groves partners. The concept, or concepts, the partners choose to invest in will get the opportunity to open their doors at Trinity Groves within the next year.

About Trinity Groves

Trinity Groves is a mixed-use, restaurant and retail destination at the base of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in West Dallas. It fosters the growth of new concepts and businesses and capitalizes on Dallas’ culture of innovation and its entrepreneurial spirit. With over a dozen restaurants, art galleries, retail and event destinations, every visit to Trinity Groves is a unique experience. Following the success of the restaurants, Trinity Groves is developing approximately 80 adjacent acres of mixed-use, high-rise office, hotel, retail and residential projects.