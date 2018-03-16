Touring vegetarian museum just a small exhibit now, but 75-year-old vegan has big plans

On the second floor of the main branch of the Evanston Public Library, there is a museum that’s been making the rounds. The totality of this museum — which does not yet have its own walls or roof or front door or docents or gift shop or overpriced tickets of admission — is a dozen information panels, arranged for casual perusal, high school science fair-style. And a stack of books (donated by the library). And a video installation.

And a recipe for chocolate peanut butter cups from Alicia Silverstone.

Still, at least for the time being, this is the National Vegetarian Museum.

On a recent Monday morning, Kay Stepkin, its founder, bounded up the stairs of the library. She asked a librarian what happened to the pamphlets about the museum that she left. They’re all gone, he said — her museum has been popular. She looked happy.

And fit, and energetic.

Stepkin is 75 and became a vegetarian in 1970, soon after returning home to Chicago from a year in the Bay Area. For the past five years she’s been vegan (“It turns out brie can be a very hard thing to give up.”). She exercises regularly, and hasn’t smoked since 1974. She credits her good health and energy partly to her refusal to eat any piece of an animal. However, she added, rolling her eyes, for years she also thought vegetarianism had been invented by hippies in the 1960s. Then she read online about the long history of plant-based diets. And with that, Stepkin became consumed with a single ambition:

“The world needs a vegetarian museum.”

She pictures a permanent space for this museum, its own building perhaps, or maybe, more modestly, a dedicated room within an institution like the Field Museum or the Chicago History Museum. Having raised about $100,000 through grants and donations (from Chicago-area vegetarians), Stepkin hired a museum consultant — Bethany Fleming, a founding curator at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, and shepherding consultant on the National Hellenic Museum in Greektown, which opened in 2011 — to steer her through the process of creating the museum. But so far, though the National Vegetarian Museum was granted nonprofit 501(c)(3) status, it also lacks the kind of traditional scholarly foundation of a serious museum. That said, it’s not unthoughtful:

Sandwiched between the classical and country CD sections, the museum’s primary exhibit is a survey, touching on everything from factory farms to the origin of wheatgrass juice to Chicago comedian Dick Gregory (an early advocate for vegetarian diets) to Pythagoras (an even earlier advocate). It lists famous vegetarians — Da Vinci, Einstein, Flo Rida — and, if nothing else, serves as a quaint reminder that this was once radical.

Stepkin said she is creating a museum for a couple of reasons: First — though “vegetarian” is in the museum’s name — she wants the museum to promote a vegan lifestyle; she intends the museum to foster connections between vegetarians or vegans.

Second: “I think the world we are living in is a mess and it would not surprise me if we had another world war, and after World War I and the Great Depression and World War II, vegetarians seemed to lose their message for a while, and I wouldn’t want to see us lose that history, or our message ever again, so I think vegetarianism will help make us strong, so people develop a better character, so we can trust and respect each other.”

How is this the basis for a museum?

“We are in the middle of an epidemic of sickness, and food will go a long way to helping. We are also in the midst of severe climate change — this affects plant and animal life.”

Arguably even more unlikely than fostering world peace: The National Vegetarian Museum plans to make a case for Chicago’s seminal role in vegetarian history. Yes, the Hog Butcher for the World, the home of deep-dish (cheese casserole) pizza, the headquarters of McDonald’s and Kraft and draconian laws about how to eat hot dogs.

But Stepkin builds a nice argument: The exhibit addresses the Chicago Vegetarian Society (established 1890), and the Pure Food Lunch Room (Chicago’s first vegetarian restaurant, est. 1900); leaping from “The Jungle,” Upton Sinclair’s unsettling study of the Chicago stockyards, which drove many from meat, to the development of vegetarian culture with Vegetarian Times, which started as a mimeographed Chicago newsletter.

So far, being only 12 display boards long right now, the National Vegetarian Museum doesn’t find much room yet for Michigan (home to Kellogg, whose founders initially developed its cereals with vegetarians in mind), San Francisco (the spiritual home of vegetarianism) or New England, where “Little Women” author Louisa May Alcott’s father established an early vegan community (only to watch it collapse once winter arrived).

Any museum of vegetarianism would require room for irony, for dated stereotypes of vegetarians as flaky and earnest. Though even here, history would swing back to Chicago: John Maxwell, the first American Vegetarian Party candidate for president, a Chicago veggie-restaurateur, was disqualified because he had been born in England.

“People like to think about vegetarians are heavy-handed, but this museum will not avoid humor,” Stepkin said, pointing out an editorial cartoon about proper nutrition. Another panel showed a baker at Lakeview’s Bread Shop in 1972; a caption beneath the photo explained she was kneading dough by “human rather than machine vibes.”

“I have no idea what that means,” Stepkin said.

And she founded the Bread Shop, in 1971.

Stepkin said she became a vegetarian after reading a page in the James Bond novel “Thunderball”: Bond is instructed to relax, eat healthier; “M asks if he knows that we remove 25 nutrients from bread and add back seven and call it ‘enriched.’ And that just stuck with me. It was Page 9. If I randomly read Page 49, I might not be a vegetarian. I mean, it never occurred to me that food makes us healthy, or that food companies lie.”

When she returned to Chicago, she began the Bread Shop on Halsted, a whole-grain bakery that paid employees $7 a day and a free loaf of bread. Then she started a vegetarian restaurant, Bread Shop Kitchen (now Chicago Diner). But by 1996 she was out of the food business (though she wrote a vegan recipe column, “The Veggie Cook,” for the Chicago Tribune from 2011 to 2015) and working as a librarian in Chicago Public Schools. That changed five years ago, when Michael James, the former owner of the Rogers Park counterculture staple Heartland Cafe, asked her to come on his long-running Loyola University radio show and talk about the history of vegetarian restaurants in Chicago.

Afterward, inspired, she dreamed of a museum.

At the moment, Stepkin has a two-person board of directors, and a motto for her logo: “For Your Health, Our Environment and All Life.” After the Evanston stop ends (on April 2), the museum travels to Rogers Park, Lincoln Park and West Garfield Park. But as for when the National Vegetarian Museum will travel nationally, she’s uncertain. Asked how close she is to landing a permanent home for the museum, she mentions being inspired by the American Writers Museum, which spent years as a traveling exhibit before moving into an 11,000-square foot space on Michigan Avenue last year; but she says most of her time has been taken up planning the touring exhibit.

Asked what a traditional museum about vegetarianism would look like, she’s uncertain. Asked what artifacts might be found in such a museum, she’s uncertain, but hopes for “great grandchildren” of pioneering vegetarians to “bring us the stuff from their attics.”

She’s a seed, she seemed to be saying, and beyond that, what grows, she’s uncertain.

