Belmont Stakes winner and Kentucky Derby runner-up Tiz the Law will skip the Oct. 3 Preakness Stakes, his owners announced Tuesday. A potential rematch between Tiz the Law and Derby winner Authentic loomed as a leading storyline for the final race of the Triple Crown series. But Tiz the Law's trainer, Barclay Tagg, opted to give his horse a longer rest in preparation for the Nov. 7 Breeders' Cup Classic.