Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Launches New Tomato-Basil Soup and Grilled Pimento Cheese

Savory Soup Favorite Makes Its Way Back to Taziki’s Customers Just in Time for Winter

Birmingham, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, recently named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, is bringing back its well-loved Tomato-Basil Soup with a new savory sidekick, the Grilled Pimento Cheese.

In Mediterranean regions, basil and tomato is a classic combination. Just in time for winter, the Tomato-Basil Soup is made from scratch, topped with feta cheese crumbles and a sprinkle of fresh basil. Built for everyone, Taziki’s more health conscious guests can choose to have their Tomato-Basil Soup with a side salad, or just the soup itself, served with baked pita.

“The Tomato-Basil Soup was one of our most requested items to date in 2018,” said Dan Simpson, CEO, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café “Those requests made it so easy call to bring back, and we’ve upgraded the soup this year by pairing it with the new Grilled Pimento Cheese.”

Like many good culinary things, Pimento Cheese has been perfected by the South over the years which made it a natural fit for the new sandwich. The founder, Keith Richards developed the savory signature recipe with soup nostalgia in mind.

“We know Taziki’s guests love craveable items,” said Richards, Founder, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe “I couldn’t imagine anything would pair with Tomato-Basil Soup better than this Southern spin on a family favorite.”

The Tomato-Basil Soup and Grilled Pimento Cheese are available for a limited time at all Taziki’s locations.

Taziki’s menu is known for its original chef-driven Mediterranean inspired recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh produce items as well as more than 60 herbs and spices flavoring the food; including freshly grilled meats, original sauces and healthy side dishes, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options. Taziki’s does not use fryers or microwaves while preparing meals for customers.

The restaurant’s website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has more than 88 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across our chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. We take pride in the made-from-scratch food that nourishes our customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, freezers, or microwaves.

We thrive on the words included in our culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through our mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Visit Tazikiscafe.com for more information. Follow events and promotions on Twitter- @Tazikis, Instagram- @tazikis and on Facebook- Taziki’s Mediterranean Café – @TazikisMedCafe.

Contact:

Holly Lollar, APR

205-807-3759

holly@thelollargroup.com