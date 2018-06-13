Tastemaker food festival coming to Chicago, hosting a number of local chefs

Tastemaker Chicago is a two-day food festival coming Aug. 17 and 18 to the Revel Fulton Market on the city’s Near West Side. Look for prominent Chicago chefs to be cooking collaboratively and more than 40 restaurants, wineries, breweries and artisan producers to be offering samples of their wares.

The festival’s full schedule is slated to be released in July. Chef pairings announced so far by organizers are: Ryan Pfeiffer of Blackbird and Michael Hunter of Toronto’s Antler Kitchen & Bar; Graham Elliot of Gideon Sweet and Matthias Merges of Folkart Management; Sarah Rinkavage of Marisol and Jonathan Zaragoza of Birrieria Zaragoza; Abe Conlon of Fat Rice and Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe; and Danny Grant of Maple & Ash and Aya Fukai of Aya Pastry.

Early Bird tickets for $60 will be available to the general public starting June 19 at 9 a.m. Each all-inclusive ticket provides access to food, drink and programs during each half-day, 4-hour session. After early bird tickets sell out, full price tickets will be $65.

A portion of Tastemaker Chicago proceeds will benefit Pilot Light, a program that brings food education into the Chicago Public Schools system.

The Revel Fulton Market is at 1215 W. Fulton Market.

August’s festival comes on the heels of a similar May event in Toronto. IMG, a New York City-based global events and talent management organization, created both festivals and has plans to bring this concept to other cities in the United States and Canada. IMG also operates The Big Feastival in the United Kingdom and Australia’s Margaret River Gourmet Escape, and owns and operates 20 Taste festivals around the world.

