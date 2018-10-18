Take A Visual Tour Inside The New-Look Dunkin' Stores In Connecticut

The next generation of Dunkin' stores is now open in two Connecticut towns.

Wallingford and Simsbury are the first in the state to see the franchise's debut since it dropped the 'Donuts' from its name. The New England staple is rebranding for the future, aiming for convenience and a more modern feel.

The new restaurants are experimenting with digital kiosks to place orders without a register and a drive-thru fast lane for customers who order through the app.

Here are some new features at the Simsbury location:

Coffee On Tap?

Signature beverages are now available on tap at Dunkin'. Only cold drinks such as iced coffee, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee are served through this system.

Doughnuts You Can See

Front-facing glass cases now carry doughnuts. This makes it easier for customers to see what they might like before ordering, similar to a traditional bakery display.

Order Up (Literally)

Customers can see when their orders are being made and when they are ready on display screens near the registers.

Modern Design

Dunkin' restaurants now have an open floor plan and bright lighting. There are more eat-in tables in different sizes with lightly colored wooden chairs. The company says it wants to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.

Mobile Pickup

When a customer places an order through the app, they can pick it up on small shelving that is placed prominently by the registers. No need to wait in line or ask for an order.

Drive-Thru Fast Lane

Mobile ordering is a shortcut at Dunkin's On-the-Go drive-thrus. Only available in Wallingford, customers can order ahead on the app and bypass the ordering lane to head straight to the pickup window line.

Though not currently available, Dunkin' says digital ordering kiosks will be available at the Simsbury location in the near future.

The franchise hopes its new image will engage returning customers, while gaining new, younger patrons.

Connecticut's new Dunkin' restaurants are open at 1101 North Colony Rd. in Wallingford and 1261 Hopmeadow St. in Simsbury.