SPB Hospitality Smokes Competitors with the Debut of its New Virtual Barbecue Brand

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) SPB Hospitality is blazing the flavor trail and giving fans a whole new ‘cue experience with the launch of its latest virtual brand – Ember Smoked BBQ!

Available now for third-party delivery in 19 states, Ember Smoked operates out of Logan’s Roadhouse’s kitchens. The new virtual barbecue brand joins SPB Hospitality’s rapidly expanding, innovative portfolio of delivery-only concepts that are run out of its full-service dining restaurants – Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and ChopHouse. In the last six months, SPB Hospitality has introduced four other unique virtual brands: Twisted Tenders, Roadies, Logan’s on the Road and OC on the Go.

“Ever since we launched our first virtual brand a few months ago, SPB Hospitality has been on a roll,” said SPB Hospitality CEO Jim Mazany. “With the flexibility of delivery-only concepts, we’re staying ahead of the culinary curve by innovating menus and quickly creating a variety of new revenue streams right out of our existing kitchens. Ember Smoked is a delicious new brand, and we can’t wait for barbecue lovers across our markets to give it a try.”

Guests can choose from a lineup of mesquite-wood smoked, grilled and seared entrées or burgers and handheld sandwiches with their choice of two smokin’ sides. Or, they can indulge in loaded spuds stuffed with so much goodness they almost burst. Fan favorites include:

Hush Your Mouth Brisket Hushpuppies – Deep-fried cornbread made with bits of BBQ brisket, cheddar, green onion and chipotle, served with tangy mustard dip.

– Deep-fried cornbread made with bits of BBQ brisket, cheddar, green onion and chipotle, served with tangy mustard dip. Smoke Shack Baby Back Ribs – Sticky, smoked and fork-tender baby back ribs.

– Sticky, smoked and fork-tender baby back ribs. Bang Ban Seared Sausage Sandwich – Delicious, grilled slabs of sausage with slaw, grilled onions, drizzled mustard sauce and BBQ on a toasted roll, served with pickle chips.

– Delicious, grilled slabs of sausage with slaw, grilled onions, drizzled mustard sauce and BBQ on a toasted roll, served with pickle chips. Brisket Loaded Spud – Packed with low and slow-cooked prime brisket, covered with BBQ sauce and topped with bacon pieces, sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions and butter.

“We’re thrilled to launch Ember Smoked and give guests the mesquite-wood smoked fuel they crave,” said SPB Hospitality Chief Marketing Officer Josh Kern. “Ember Smoked invites guests to experience a whole new ‘cue, on their terms. It’s flavorful barbecue how you want it, when you want it. And it’s delivered right to your doorstep. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Ember Smoked is an all-new ‘cue life, rollin’ right up to your door as soon as you say the word. Crafted by SPB Hospitality’s Director of Culinary Chef Tim Griffin, Ember Smoked’s mouthwatering menu combines meat with heat, featuring saucy, bold spices.

To learn more about Ember Smoked or to view the full menu, visit embersmokedbbq.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

