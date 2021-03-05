Slim Chickens Prepares for March 5 Opening in Colorado Springs

L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group grows “better chicken” concept throughout Colorado with a new location in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Colorado, with its newest opening at 1864 Democracy Pt. in Colorado Springs on March 5.

Franchising veterans of L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group Will Smith, Byron Slim Chickens Prepares for March 5 Opening in Colorado SpringsWheeler and Rick Stucy have decades of experience in the restaurant franchise space as owners of 13 Burger King locations. The partners felt ready to tackle a new venture within the booming chicken sector of the QSR space, and, after meeting co-founders Tom Gordon and Greg Smart at the brand’s franchising conference in 2018, signed on for the exclusive rights for all Slim Chickens restaurants to be developed in Colorado and Utah. Since then, the group has won Slim Chickens’ Developer of the Year award and opened restaurants in Herriman, Utah; and Aurora and Centennial, Colorado.

“We were immediately impressed with Slim Chickens’ growth, Southern hospitality, and menu,” said Wheeler. “After opening the first Slim Chickens restaurants in Colorado, we knew that we wanted to expand the concept further across the state, and we’re confident that it’s going to be the perfect fit for the Colorado Springs community.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Colorado Springs will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Colorado Springs opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 120 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Colorado alone, the brand has already opened three locations with plans for more in the future.

“Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base in the Colorado Springs market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With more than 120 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jgreen@nolimitagency.com

