Slim Chickens Gears Up for Nov. 4 Opening in Minot, North Dakota

Preferred Restaurant Group, Inc. Grows Better Chicken Concept Throughout North Dakota With Minot Opening

Minot, ND (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in North Dakota, with its newest opening at 1416 South Broadway in Minot on November 4, 2019. The Minot opening will be the first Slim Chickens in the state.

Mike Sartwell, president and CEO of Preferred Restaurant Group, Inc., was looking for a new brand to grow with in North Dakota and after narrowing it down to several contenders, Sartwell decided on Slim Chickens due to the brand’s delicious product and potential for growth within the state.

Sartwell looks forward to leveraging his decades of restaurant and franchising experience to grow the Slim Chickens concept in North Dakota and introduce the market to a leader in fresh, made-to-order chicken and authentic Southern flavors. Preferred Restaurant Group, Inc. has signed on to open six Slim Chickens in the state.

“The product is awesome and there’s definitely a need for it in North Dakota,” said Sartwell. “There are very few chicken restaurants like this in our part of the world. I believe the quality product, the culture that Slim Chickens has created and the strong leadership will result in rapid growth for the Slim Chickens brand.”

The Minot opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 90 openings in 14 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The Minot store will be the first in the state for North Dakota, with plans to expand to at least six locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Minot market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens



Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 90 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

