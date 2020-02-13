Shoney’s To Treat Couples to a ‘2 Can Dine for $24.99’ Experience on Valentine’s Day Weekend Which Includes a FREE Shareable Dessert

Valentine’s Day Offer Allows Guests to Choose Two Items from its Special Lineup of Sirloin Steak, Chicken Alfredo and Enhanced Seafood Bar; Lovers’ Delight Ends with a Chocolate Masterpiece Made for Two

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) First comes LOVE, then comes Shoney’s .

On Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 4 pm to close (Dine in Only), the iconic, All-American restaurant brand, world-renowned for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, has created a lovers’ paradise at a sweet price, for which the brand is world-renowned.

Its “2 Can Dine for $24.99” allows couples to choose two items from the three offerings below:

Sirloin Steak – served with Baked Potato and Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar

served with Baked Potato and Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar Chicken Alfredo – Penne pasta topped with Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce and tender grilled chicken, served with a bread stick and Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar

Penne pasta topped with Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce and tender grilled chicken, served with a bread stick and Fresh Salad, Soup & Fruit Bar Enhanced Seafood Bar – includes such items as Peel & Eat Shrimp, Garlic Grilled Shrimp, Butterfly Shrimp, Crab Stuffed Shells, Baked Fish and more

The “hearty” meal including a shareable dessert— a Chocolate Lava Cake (dessert may vary by location) on Valentine’s Day to couples who purchase the “2 Can Dine for $24.99” two-day-only special.

“Nothing says I Love You like an incredible meal topped off with a mouth-watering dessert and Shoney’s is ready to put its chocolate where our guests’ mouths are,“ said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “The meal features a wide variety of hearty, house-made dishes for an unbeatable price, and with a delicious shareable dessert included, Shoney’s is the obvious choice on this special day.”

Shoney’s has served as America’s Dinner Table for 73 years and is still collecting accolades. The brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was recently captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 73 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com