Shoney’s Celebrates the Undisputed Flavor of Fall with its Annual Pumpkin Fest

Pumpkin Pie, by the Slice or Whole, Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes, Pumpkin Pancakes and Spiced Pumpkin Infused Coffee Available for A Limited Time at America’s Dinner Table

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) With Autumn on the horizon, pumpkin is now officially the undisputed flavor of fall and Shoney’s, America’s Dinner Table for more than 70 years, is bringing back several seasonal favorite pumpkin offerings, all freshly-prepared and made-to-order in a variety of ways, during its annual Pumpkin Fest.

The iconic, All-American brand, under direction of Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour and his team of culinary experts, is featuring its famous Pumpkin Pie, by the slice and whole, Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes, Pumpkin Pancakes (short stack or endless) and Spiced Pumpkin Infused Coffee for a limited time only.

“Shoney’s has a rich history of giving our guests what they want when they want it and as we head into fall, pumpkin is on the top of everyone’s wish list,” opined Mr. Davoudpour. “And at Shoney’s, as we have done for seven decades, is stepping up with a variety of incredible pumpkin flavors in addition to always offering freshly-prepared high-quality food at a great value with friendly service every single day.”

Shoney’s will offer the following for a limited time only:

Pumpkin Pie – Shoney’s delicious pumpkin pie baked in a flaky crust, topped with whipped topping and garnished with cinnamon. Available by the slice or whole.

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for more than 7 decades, and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News . Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For more than 70 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

