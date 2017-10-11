Second Location of Cowboy Chicken Coming Soon to McAllen, Texas

Dallas-Based Fast Casual Chain Now Hiring For All Positions at Palms Crossing Restaurant

McAllen, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual concept known for its authentic, wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides, has lassoed plenty of fans since opening its first McAllen location in 2014. The fast-growing Dallas-based brand will soon be rounding up even more followers with its second restaurant in the area, coming soon in the Palms Crossing development.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our legendary wood-fired flavor to our friends and neighbors at Palms Crossing and the McAllen Convention Center,” says Alvie Britton, owner of both locations and a lifelong McAllen resident. “I’m confident they’ll soon discover what our existing customers already know—that Cowboy Chicken offers a unique dining experience you can’t find anywhere else in McAllen.”

Cowboy Chicken is currently searching for energetic crew members who are dedicated to bringing a fast, healthy dining alternative and warm, friendly customer service to the Rio Grande Valley. Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit https://www.cowboychicken.com/join-our-team/ for more information.

For more than 30 years, Cowboy Chicken has been serving all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters™, Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards. Visit Cowboy Chicken at www.cowboychicken.com for more information or to order online.

With a “cowboy cool” culture and dedication to guests and communities, Cowboy Chicken aims to exceed the expectations of guests each time they visit. The warmth and comfort of that culture are at the heart of everything at Cowboy Chicken.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.

