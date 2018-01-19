Russo’s New York Pizzeria Kicks Off Fundraiser for Life-Saving Cancer Research

Authentic New York-style Pizza Restaurant Launches Brand-wide Fundraising Campaign to Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) For the next couple months, Russo’s New York Pizzeria restaurants throughout the region are banding together in support of 1.3 million Americans living with blood cancer.

From January 19-March 1, participating pizzerias are rallying their diners to donate an additional $1 to their bill. The goal is to cure blood cancer once and for all. 100 percent of donations collected at Russo’s will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) toward research and assistance programs aimed at helping those with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma live longer, healthier lives.

“Countless loved ones, including members of my own family, have been struck with cancer and have battled through the hardship,” said Chef Anthony Russo, founder and CEO. “My heart breaks to see people close to me suffer through this terrible disease, so we’re doing everything we can to support LLS’s live-saving research. And how do you cure cancer? You donate.”

Russo’s New York Pizzeria’s fundraising initiative runs parallel to the LLS’s Student of the Year campaign—a philanthropic development program that calls upon the most engaged high-school students and provides them an opportunity to plan and implement their own fundraising campaign for people who have blood cancers and are survivors. Russo’s New York Pizzeria is sponsoring one of the Houston-area students, Anson Moore, by hosting the brand-wide fundraiser to amplify the donation efforts. Donations to the LLS Student of the Year campaign can be made here: http://events.lls.org/txg/HoustonSOY2018/amoore.

What started as a family-owned establishment in Houston in 1992, Russo’s New York Pizzeria features a full menu of authentic New York-style pizza and Italian dishes, blending the freshness of fine ingredients with the magic of a handcrafted Italian meal. Beyond the brand’s specialty traditional crust and gluten-free pizzas, menu items include fresh salads, soups and made-from-scratch sauces and pastas: authentic Italian cannoli, fresh-baked, Italian flatbread sandwiches and, of course, hand-tossed pizzas are just some of the distinctive menu items.

For more information on Russo’s New York Pizzeria, visit www.nypizzeria.com. And for more information on The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, visit www.lls.org.

About Russo’s Restaurants

Russo’s Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the fast casual and casual dining brands Russo’s New York Pizzeria and Russo’s Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen. Based in Houston, Russo’s Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida and Hawaii. Russo’s has entered international markets as well, with locations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Chef Anthony Russo has created his concepts from years of applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, along with a broad variety of handcrafted pasta creations, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts, reflecting his commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. To learn more about Russo’s franchise development opportunities visit www.russosfranchise.com or call us at 1.855.978.7767.

Contact:

JoeyLauren Jiracek

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7496

jjiracek@allpointspr.com