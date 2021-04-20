Rush Bowls Announces 2021 Spring Promotion with Nature’s Path

Fast-Casual Concept and Organic Granola Brand Make for the Perfect Match

Boulder, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rush Bowls – a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is announcing a 2021 partner promotion with Nature’s Path Organic. In celebration of their ongoing granola partnership, a unique weekend promotion will be rolled out at Rush Bowls locations nationwide this April.

Nature’s Path Hemp Granola, comprised of clusters of rolled oats, flax seeds and hemp seeds, provides a deliciously crunchy addition to the fruity goodness of Rush Bowls. For one weekend only, April 24-25, guests can receive two extra ounces of granola free with the purchase of any Rush Bowl.

“As we continue to put the best ingredients into our creations, we view this partnership as an ongoing sign of success,” said Andrew Pudalov, founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “By combining Nature’s Path’s organic granola clusters with our customizable bowl creations, we can continue to form truly special products that compliment both brands.”

Rush Bowls offers the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Far healthier than the traditional fast-casual meal that usually comes with French fries, Rush Bowls are fully customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“I urge customers who may be wondering what Rush Bowls is all about to take part in this promotion and see for themselves how incredible the combination of perfectly blended fruit and crunchy granola clusters can be,” said Pudalov. “This partnership allows us to maintain the production of the highest quality products on behalf of both brands and offers our customers the best meals possible.”

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 32 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 21+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit rushbowls.com/franchise .

About Nature’s Path Foods

Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path Organic Foods is North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. We’re still family Owned & Operated. Today, Arran and Ratana’s children Jyoti and Arjan help lead the company and are laying the foundation for the next generation to join. Many have tried to buy us, but we are NOT FOR SALE! #fiercelyindependent

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

The post Rush Bowls Announces 2021 Spring Promotion with Nature’s Path first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.