Retro Baltimore Trivia: The stretch of East Lombard Street that served as the center of Jewish life in the early 20th century was known by what nickname?

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: The stretch of East Lombard Street that served as the bustling center of Jewish life in the early 20th century was known by what nickname?