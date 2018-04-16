Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Little Rock, AR – Cathead’s Diner

Partners Chef Donnie Ferneau and Pastry Chef Kelli Marks will open this casual, family-friendly all-day breakfast concept in early May at 515 Shall Avenue. The core menu is still in progress to include most menu categories, guests will enjoy a full-service bar and “theme” dinners with celebrity Chefs.

Los Angeles, CA – Fahrenheit LA

After five years of catering gigs and farmer’s markets where he featured his mobile pizza wagon John McLellan will open a brick and mortar version within the next few weeks at 3150 Polk Street. The menu will include salads, sides and desserts along with his pizza and he isn’t giving up on the “side gigs” either.

Minneapolis, MN – Royal Foundry Craft Spirits

At 15,000 sq. ft. this distillery / tasting room will be the largest craft cocktail bar in the city when it opens this spring at 241 Fremont Avenue N. The featured adult beverage will be their signature single-malt whisky but no fears if you enjoy craft beers and other styles of alcohol all will be available.

Huntsville, AL– The Gemini Kitchen

Industry veteran Chef Marc Taft of Southern Fried Hospitality will open this casual eatery in the City Centre in Big Springs this coming fall. Open for dinner seven nights and brunch for the weekends the concept will be “polished-casual” with full-service bar and approachable and affordable cuisine.

Atlanta, GA – Lazy Betty

Howard and Anita Hsu of “Sweet Auburn BBQ” will partner with their brother and Chef Ronald to open this “tasting-menu” only casual concept to open this fall at 652 N. Highland Avenue, NE. The menu offers a six course tasting of southern and Asian theme items and an “upgraded” nine course Chef’s menu.

Boston, MA – The Longfellow Bar at Alden & Harlow

Located on the second floor of Michael Sceflo’s “Alden & Harlow” at 40 Brattle Street the planned opening will be sometime summer of 2018. The entire food and beverage menu is still under development but will follow the quality lead of his other concepts to include Waypoint, a dining area, bar and patio are planned.

