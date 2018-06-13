Restaurant review: Try Diana's Cafe in Center Valley for inventive breakfasts

Diana's Cafe, on a busy section of Route 309 in Center Valley, has been an area breakfast and lunch favorite since 1998. Owned and managed by Diana Hall-Yurasits, a self-taught chef, the restaurant offers inventive takes on breakfast and lunch.

The breakfast menu includes items like the bacon orange marmalade omelet, creamed chipped beef and eggs Florentine. For those averse to unconventional breakfast dishes, the restaurant offers classics such as blueberry pancakes, French toast, waffles and build-your-own omelets.

The lunch menu has some equally interesting items including caramel sweet potato fries, the Train Wreck sandwich (steak, salami, andouille sausage, cheese, onions, ranch and balsamic glaze) and a Guinness beef brisket sandwich. Likewise, a few classics are offered like the Reuben, patty melt and Caesar salad.

Setting and decor: Diana's is a small restaurant. The main dining area has five booths and three two-seat tables. It is brightly lit - large windows face the traffic on busy Route 309. A large mural of a countryside is welcoming. Hardwood floors and the light wooden tabletops add to the brightly lit scene. A side room has a few more tables. On our recent Saturday morning, the restaurant was packed, with people waiting for tables. Despite the rush, our dining experience was fairly quiet and relaxing.

Food: My wife opted for the build-your-own omelet ($8), which allowed her to create a healthy concoction. She got a two-egg omelet with peppers, spinach, broccoli and onions. The omelet was cooked thin and folded over on itself, with the outside a light brown. While the vegetables inside were a little too al dente for my taste, my wife enjoyed the crunch of the broccoli. The home fries that accompanied the omelet were fantastic, fresh and cooked perfectly. Even the accompanying multigrain bread is worth noting.

I had the andouille sausage scramble ($9), which comprised three eggs with a spicy sausage, home fries, lots of melted jack and cheddar, bell peppers and onions. Topping it off was a chipotle hollandaise sauce that had both a nice kick and a tangy flavor. The ingredients worked well together. The English muffin included on the side, slathered in melted butter, was excellent. I also got a side of pork roll ($3) that included three slices of salty, pan-fried awesomeness. The dish was filling, leaving me with a decent amount for leftovers.

I also must note the coffee, which comes as a regular drip option ($2.50) or in a French press ($4 for about two large coffees), which we decided on. Diana's roasts beans on site under the moniker Red Door Coffee Roaster. Our coffee was bold and excellent. You can buy beans at the counter when you pay your bill.

Service: Despite being absolutely slammed, staff members were calm and collected, and our server was smiling and cheerful throughout our visit. We received everything in a reasonable amount of time; the only complaint is that my wife had to ask twice for water. Ultimately, it was a great time.

Bottom line: If you're looking for some out-of-the-box breakfast or lunch dishes, Diana's is an inviting and relaxed option. Breakfast for two totaled $25.44 with tax.

DETAILS

Diana's Cafe

4907 Route 309, Center Valley

610-797-2525, dianascafe.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.

Prices: Breakfast entrees: $5.50-$13.25; appetizers: $3-$7.50; salads: $8-$12; lunch entrees and sandwiches: $7.50-$13.50

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: The east side of Route 309 a quarter mile north of Putt U Miniature Golf. Parking available in the restaurant's lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704