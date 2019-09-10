Restaurant Chain Growth Report 09/10/19

(RestaurantNews.com ) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Atlanta, GA-based PRETZELMAKER (founded 1991) has increased by 5 units, from 275 to 280 (2% growth). These quick serve bakery/cafés are open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Stores are franchised and trade in AB, AL, AR, AZ. BC, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MB, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NB, NC, ND, NE, NH, NL, NS, NV, NY, OH, OK, ON, PE, PQ, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV, WY, Guam, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Orlando, FL-based RED LOBSTER (founded 1968) has increased by 5 units, from 700 to 705 (1% growth). This family/casual seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 200. Catering is available. Trading areas are AB, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MB, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OKON, OR, PA, SC, SD, SK, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV and WY.

Medina, OH-based ROMEO’S PIZZA (founded 2001) has increased by 3 units, from 32 to 35 (9% growth). These fast casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served. Most locations have limited seating. Catering and delivery are available. All the restaurants trade in OH. Franchising is available.

Dublin, OH-based ROOSTERS (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit, from 38 to 39 (3% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving American cuisine. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 150. Catering and private party services are offered. Trading areas are IN, KY, OH and WV. Sixty-four percent of the locations are franchised.

Fort Worth, TX-based ROSA’S CAFE TORTILLA FACTORY (founded 1961) has increased by 4 units, from 45 to 49 (9% growth). These fast casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100.Catering and drive-thru services are available. Trading areas are CA, NM and TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Toledo, OH-based BARRY BAGELS (founded 1972) has increased by 4 units, from 12 to 16 (33% growth). This quick serve bakery/cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Catering and online ordering are available. Trading areas are MI and OH.

Portage, MI-based SAMUEL MANCINO’S ITALIAN EATERY (founded 1994) has increased by 4 units, from 13 to 17 (31% growth) and entered into OH. The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. The restaurants serve Italian food, pizza and sandwiches. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. All locations are franchised and trade in IN, MI and OH.

San Francisco, CA-based PACIFIC CATCH (founded 2003) has increased by 2 units, from 7 to 9 (29% growth). This family/casual seafood concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 100. Catering, online ordering and private party services are available. All the restaurants trade in CA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Miramar Beach, FL-based ANOTHER BROKEN EGG CAFE (founded 1996) has increased by 8 units, from 67 to 75 (12% growth) and entered into AZ, KS and PA. The restaurants are family/casual, specializing in breakfast foods. The restaurants have full bar service and average unit seats about 100. Catering and private party services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IN, KS, LA, MS, NC, OH, PA, SC, TN and TX. We last wrote about this concept on 10/2/18 (2% growth).

Washington, DC-based &PIZZA (founded 2012) has increased by 3 units, from 33 to 36 (9% growth) and entered into FL and MA. This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Online ordering is available. Trading areas are DC, FL, MA, MD, NY, PA and VA. We last featured this concept on 12/18/18 (38% growth).

