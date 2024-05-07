We Tried Popeyes' New Crispy And Blackened Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwiches And This Is What Happened

The Crispy Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich's bun kind of threw me for a loop. Its browned complexion and curvy nature reminded me a little too much of the slices of bread that surround the tiny patty of McDonald's standard hamburger. It even smelled like one too. Popeyes' bun has more of a glossy sheen to it, and by the time I actually tasted it, it didn't really have much of an impact on its overall taste, or stand in the way of its enjoyment.

The main texture I encountered was the crusty bits on the chicken. It's softer and flakier than the skin on Popeyes' regular fried chicken, and has a fun crumble release that comes with each bite. The sandwich I was served seemed to be underserved with the new Golden BBQ sauce, both by looks under the hood and bites of the sandwich. Therefore, the sauce, as served, didn't really add anything to the proceedings. Luckily, the chain's crispy chicken sandwiches are stellar as is, where that great crunchy skin eventually gives way to the thick white meat, which is both tender and satisfyingly succulent. While two pickles are never enough for me, they added a nice, but different kind of crunch to the sandwich. Overall, this was a solid sandwich, but needed more sauce before it could be given a final grade.