The Chef-Approved Way To Enjoy Tequila With Ceviche

A classic ceviche recipe contains lime juice and oil. These ingredients, combined with the liquid that naturally seeps out of the seafood, create a sour and salty brine. Fabrizio Villapando tells us, "In Peru, they refer to this as leche de tigre. Which directly translates to "tiger's milk" — pretty cool name."

Often, those juices end up sitting around after the meal, but Villapando has another way to use them. He suggests that you "reserve some of that tiger's milk and add that to a shot of tequila, and serve alongside your ceviche. Consider this the Latin pickleback." If you're not familiar, a pickleback shot consists of whiskey and pickle juice. It's strong and vinegary, with a boost of umami flavor that will wake up your senses.

Similarly, the leche de tigre from your ceviche also adds an umami punch, although it has more of a citrus flavor than pickle brine. It also tends to have some herbal flavors, thanks to the parsley and other seasonings used in classic ceviche; this complements the agave in tequila. Combined with the clear spirit, you get a savory shooter that pairs perfectly with your meal, and doesn't let a single drop of flavor go to waste.