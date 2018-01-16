Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/16/18

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

New York, NY-based DALLAS BBQ has increased by 1 unit for the Dallas BBQ concept, from 10 to 11 (10% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 12 to 13 (8% company growth). Their other company concept is called Tony’s Di Napoli (2). These family/casual BBQ restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 200. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the restaurants trade in NY.

Fort Worth, TX-based TACO CASA TEXAS has increased by 4 units, from 74 to 78 (5% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 50 and offer drive-thru service. All stores are franchised and trade in OK and TX.

Savannah, GA-based LADY & SONS RESTAURANT (founded 1989) has increased by 1 unit for the Paula Deen’s Kitchen concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) and entered into SC. The company also operates Lady & Sons (1). Overall company increase was from 2 to 3 (50% company growth). These family/casual restaurants serve American cuisine, open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are GA, SC and TN.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Berwyn, IL-based BUONA RESTAURANTS (founded 1980) has increased by 2 units for the Buona Beef concept, from 17 to 19 (12% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 18 to 20 (11% company growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Brett Favre’s Steakhouse. These fast casual Italian sandwich restaurants are open for lunch and dinner with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are all available. Trading areas are IL and WI.

Hilton Head, SC-based SERG RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1984) has increased by 2 units, from 10 to 12 (20% growth), with the addition of 2 new concepts called Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant and Marleys Shrimp & Burger Shack. Other company concepts are Black Marlin Bayside Grille (1), Frankie Bones (1), Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta (2), Marley’s Island Grille (1), One Hot Mama’s (1), Poseidon (1), Skull Creek Boathouse (1), The Lodge (1) and Wise Guys (1). The restaurants are family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants serve Italian, pizza, seafood, BBQ and steak, with full bar service and average seating for about 70. Catering, delivery, online ordering and private party services are available. The restaurants trade in NC and SC.

Florida-based DONNA’S CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT (founded 1995) has increased by 3 units, from 6 to 9 (50% growth). Per person check average is $6-$15+, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Beer and wine are served. The average restaurant seats about 50. Catering is available. All the restaurants trade in FL.

Birmingham, AL-based FULL MOON BAR-B-QUE (founded 1981) has increased by 3 units, from 11 to 14 (27% growth). This family/casual BBQ concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is sold and seating is for about 70. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants trade in AL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Athens, GA-based ZAXBY’S (founded 1990) has increased by 4 units, from 797 to 801 (1% growth). These fast casual chicken restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 90 and catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, AR, FL, GA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT and VA. We last featured this concept on 9/6/16 (13% growth).

Prairie Du Sac, WI-based CULVER’S FROZEN CUSTARD & BUTTERBURGERS (founded 1984) has increased by 56 units, from 586 to 642 (10% growth). These fast casual burger restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 90. Stores are franchised and are located in AZ, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, ND, NE, OH, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WI and WI. We last featured this concept on 11/2/16 (5% growth).

Mississauga, ON-based NANDO’S CANADA (founded 1994) has increased by 2 units, from 44 to 46 (5% growth). This fast casual chicken concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person price range. Units seat about 60 and offer catering service. Trading areas are AB, BC and ON. We last wrote about this company on 7/12/16 (7% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.