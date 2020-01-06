Red Lobster Introduces New 3-Course Shrimp Feast Event For $14.99

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Red Lobster® is ringing in the new year with the introduction of the new 3-Course Shrimp Feast event for just $14.99*, available all day, every day. Guests are invited to select their choice of a soup or salad, choose from a selection of entrées and then finish their meal by enjoying a delicious Triple-Chocolate Brownie dessert.

During the 3-Course Shrimp Feast event, guests can select from a variety of delicious preparations like NEW! Hawaiian-Style Garlic Shrimp and Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, as well as favorites including Garlic Shrimp Scampi and Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp, to name a few. And, no feast is complete without warm, buttery goodness, so guests will also receive unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits® to accompany their meal.

The 3-Course Shrimp Feast menu features a variety of selections, including:

1st Course (Soup or Salad): Garden Salad, Caesar Salad, Coleslaw, New England Clam Chowder, and a variety of regional soup favorites

Garden Salad, Caesar Salad, Coleslaw, New England Clam Chowder, and a variety of regional soup favorites 2nd Course (Entrée): NEW! Hawaiian-Style Garlic Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Wood-Grilled Shrimp, Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp, Wood-Grilled Tilapia, Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

NEW! Hawaiian-Style Garlic Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Wood-Grilled Shrimp, Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp, Wood-Grilled Tilapia, Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo 3rd Course (Dessert): Triple-Chocolate Brownie

“We are kick-starting the new year by offering our guests a three-course meal at a great value. Whether our guests are craving wood-grilled shrimp, crunchy fried shrimp or shrimp sautéed in garlic, there is something to satisfy any appetite,” said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster. “While it may be winter outside, we’re introducing a new shrimp dish with a tropical twist to get our guests dreaming of warmer weather, like a Hawaiian vacation, with the NEW! Hawaiian-Style Garlic Shrimp featuring roasted shrimp, tossed with garlic and a creamy coconut butter and fresh pineapple.”

Don’t want to go out in the cold? Red Lobster now offers delivery at www.redlobster.com, providing guests with the convenience of ordering directly to their door. And, whether dining in or ordering from Red Lobster’s website, loyal guests can join Red Lobster’s loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards?, and earn points for dining.

*Valid in the U.S. excluding PR and Guam. Prices higher in NY Times Square, HI and CAN. Subject to change or end without notice.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster’s sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit?www.RedLobster.com/SeafoodWithStandards. With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint,?Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit?http://www.redlobster.com?or find us on Facebook or Twitter.