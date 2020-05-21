QSR Automations’ Support Team Named Support Department of the Year in 18th Annual American Business Awards

The Support team is recognized with Bronze Stevie for delivering excellence and support and achieving 98 percent excellence rating from customer surveys.

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) QSR Automations , the leading provider of kitchen automation and guest management solutions, today announced that its support department was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie, Support Department of the Year, in the 2020 American Business Awards.

Contributing to this recognition was the support department’s 98 percent excellence rating from customer surveys in four points: courteousness, promptness, level of knowledge, and helpfulness. In 2019, the support department handled 22,165 total tickets over the year with a staff of 15 people across two teams.

The American Business Awards, now in its 18th year, are recognized as the premier business awards program in the country. Organizations of any size, whether non-profit or for profit are encouraged to submit nominations for entry.

Out of 3,600 nominations, 35% were honored as Stevie winners. Entries are judged by over 230 professionals over a three month range in March through May. In the judging system, all entries that receive an average score of 7.25 of 10 during judging become winners of the Stevie Award.

“We are so thrilled to be chosen for this award. We’ve built an outstanding team of dedicated analysts who demonstrate daily their enthusiasm for providing excellent support to our customers. Their inspiration, knowledge and care is remarkable. We are so proud of their accomplishments and are honored to have them recognized,” says Kathi Klein, QSR Automations’ Director of Support Services.

For more details about the 2020 American Business Awards and to see the complete list of 2020 winners, visit https://stevieawards.com/aba .

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The Stevie has become one of the world’s most coveted prizes. There are eight programs within the Stevie Awards: The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, The German Stevie Awards, The Middle East Stevie Awards, The Stevie Awards for Great Employers, The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and The Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 nominations annually from organizations across 70 countries. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About QSR Automations

QSR Automations, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a global technology company with leading positions in kitchen automation and guest management services. Since 1996, we have empowered independent, multi-unit, and large chain operators with smart management solutions that improve the dining experience and make restaurants of any size and concept more successful. Working side-by-side with customers, we develop customized solutions that integrate seamlessly to add more efficiency, insights, and better control for restaurant operations. For more information, visit www.qsrautomations.com .

