Pulse Drinking: Two winning zins to kick off football season

To say that zinfandel pairs quite well with anything off the grill might be a "dangerous" statement to some. So I rounded up a team of tailgate treats to test with this lovable and versatile grape.

Every football tailgate needs a great wine, just as every team needs a great quarterback. The bottles I chose will satisfy any fan, no matter their salary cap restrictions.

I love the versatility of the $12.99 Cline Ancient Vines zinfandel. The baking (not Baker) spice aromas and the macerated strawberry flavors really stood out. This wine has great experience as the grapes come from vines over 100 years old. It paired amazingly well with my Swensons Galley Boy, and Jimmy's Backyard BBQ sliders. It had just enough fruit to team up with spicy Italian sausage.

Whether you're out or at home, you need to have an all-star wine. Adding a $41.99 bottle of Frank Family zinfandel makes your tailgate a two-touchdown favorite. A match made in heaven with Jimmy's sliders, and a hunk of Paridiso aged gouda on a cracker. Bring on the Galley Boy and the grilled Italian sausage, too. You'll be a fan after the first sip. Rich Frank never disappoints. His entire team of wines are Hall of Fame caliber.

