Plenty of New Restaurants Opening Around the Country!

Danbury, CT – Rein Osteria

A new restaurant will soon open in the Route 37 space formerly occupied by Ondine Restaurant on the New Fairfield border. In a few weeks, New Fairfield resident Joe McCluskey and Ridgefield chef and restaurateur Raffaele Gallo plan to open Rein Osteria at 69 Pembroke Road.

Dover, OH – Three Lil Piggies BBQ

DOVER After traveling around eastern Ohio for the last five years in their food truck, known affectionately as “Big Hoss,” Lori and Patrick Barbee, owners of Three Lil Piggies BBQ will be settling into a permanent location in Dover this summer. The couple has leased a building at 200 N. Wooster Ave. that once housed Catola’s Dry Cleaners and Tobacco Row.

Escondido, CA – Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is preparing to open one of the chicken fingers restaurants in Escondido in early August. Located at 1280 W. Valley Park Way, the new Raising Cane’s brings the popular brand One Love – high quality chicken fingers meal – to customers through multi-lane drive-through, curbside pickups and online ordering via the mobile app. You can also eat in the new A modern dining room and its spacious patio.

Pensacola, FL – Bubba’s 33

Bold burgers, hand-tossed pizzas and the coldest beer in town is what Pensacola has to look forward to this August when the city’s first Bubba’s 33 restaurant opens in University Town Plaza on North Davis Highway. Bubba’s, a franchise restaurant where sports, classic music and family fun intersect, aims to make you feel like you’re hanging out in your old family garage. The 5,700-square-foot restaurant is currently being built on the large parcel of land where the Sears store formerly stood.

Marlton, NJ – The Chicken or the Egg

The Chicken or the Egg, a staple of Long Beach Island for the past 30 years, is planning to open a second restaurant at Marlton’s Renaissance Square, according to Evesham Township planning documents. The popular Beach Haven restaurant, known as Chegg, for short, is slated for the shopping center at Route 70 and North Locust Avenue, occupying the former site of the Kmart in Marlton.

O’Fallon, MO – Tacos 4 Life

Tacos 4 Life, founded and based in Conway, Arkansas, will open its first Missouri restaurant in O’Fallon this fall. The franchise location, at 2998 Highway K, will be owned and operated by franchisees Matt and Jacy Rose once it opens its doors. Tacos 4 Life was founded with a mission to help end world hunger by donating 24 cents to Feed My Starving Children for every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl or nachos sold. The cost is equivalent to the cost of one meal for a hungry child, the restaurant said.

