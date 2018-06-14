Pita Pit Partners with LevelUp and Olo for Advanced Technology to Enhance Offering to Customer

Fresh grilled, flavor filled concept launches new loyalty program, mobile ordering, third-party delivery and redesigned app to improve guest experience

Coeur d’Alene, ID (RestaurantNews.com) Pita Pit, the health-centric fresh-grilled, flavor-filled fast casual concept, announced today that is has partnered with LevelUp and Olo to introduce a completely revamped guest loyalty program, third-party delivery and a redesigned app for order ahead. These latest technology initiatives will allow Pita Pit to increase its offering to its loyal customers, the Pita Fanatics, allowing for a more interactive and easily accessible product.

“We decided to join forces with LevelUp and Olo in an effort to bring something new and better to the table for our customers,” said Doug Reifschneider, Vice President of Marketing for Pita Pit USA. “This advanced technology will change the way that customers are able to enjoy our product, and also increase the franchise opportunity to our new and existing franchisees. These landmark partnerships will allow Pita Pit to get in front of new customers, and in a more convenient way.”

Pita Pit’s new engagement program powered through LevelUp features a completely redesigned app, a new loyalty program, and LevelUp’s newest product, Broadcast, which empowers restaurants to reach massive audiences of new consumers by allowing them to browse live menus, order ahead and pay directly from within a network of the world’s most popular and highly trafficked digital channels such as Yelp, Chase Pay, Amazon Alexa and more.

“We’re excited to help Pita Pit provide excellent digital experiences for its guests across all locations and franchises,” said Seth Priebatsch, Founder & CEO of LevelUp. “We look forward to supporting all of Pita Pit’s customer interactions and develop true omni-channel marketing campaigns that allow each location to connect with its guests on a highly-personalized way.”

Through its partnership with Olo, Pita Pit will be launching fast and easy pickup as well as third-party delivery to its customers. The fresh grilled, flavor filled menu will not only be an on-the-go option, but loyal customers will also be able to enjoy the menu in the comfort of their own home, in the office or wherever they might be.

“Pita Pit is known for ‘Fresh Thinking’ and the revamp of their new digital program is no exception,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “We are thrilled to work with Pita Pit and help more guests access the brand on-the-go, whether it’s with fast and easy pickup or delivery at home or to the office through our network of delivery providers.”

About Pita Pit

Since opening its first restaurant in the U.S. in 1999, Pita Pit Inc. has continued to be one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurant franchises in the country. Offering a healthier and more flavorful alternative to traditional fast-food through its signature grilled taste. Pita Pit’s made-to-order pitas feature a customizable mix of the freshest grilled meats, vegetables, cheeses and zesty sauces all flavorfully packed into a delicious soft pita. The company was founded in Ontario, Canada in 1995, and Pita Pit Inc. was acquired in 2005 by the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Pita Pit USA. Now boasting more than 600 locations across 11 countries, Pita Pit is recognized as No. 1 in its category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and was ranked as the 14th fastest growing restaurant chain in the world by Technomic in 2016. Learn more at www.pitapitusa.com.

About LevelUp

LevelUp is the Growth Engine for Restaurants, connecting restaurants and guests with a seamless customer experience that blends analytics, loyalty, and rewards. LevelUp brings its technology to market in multiple ways: embedded into partner restaurant apps to provide a full-stack customer engagement solution; via an open developer platform that powers over 200 mobile apps; and through the LevelUp’s partner distribution channels, which lets consumers order ahead and avoid the line at their favorite lunch spots using the apps already on their phone. Based in Boston, MA, LevelUp is backed by leading investors such as Google Ventures, Highland Capital and JPMorgan Chase.

About Olo

Olo is the on-demand interface for the restaurant industry, powering digital ordering and delivery for over 200 restaurant brands across 45,000 locations. Olo’s enterprise-grade software powers every stage of the digital restaurant transaction, from fully-branded guest interfaces to the back-of-house order management features that keep the kitchen running smoothly. Orders from Olo are injected seamlessly into existing systems to help brands capture demand from on-demand channels such as the brand’s website and app, third-party marketplaces, social media channels, and personal assistant devices like the Amazon Echo. Olo is a pioneer in the industry, beginning with text message ordering on mobile feature phones in 2005. Today, over 100 million consumers use Olo to order ahead and get meals delivered from the restaurants they love. Clients include Applebee’s (DIN), Chili’s (EAT), Chipotle (CMG), Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Red Robin (RRGB), Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®

