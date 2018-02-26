Pei Wei Engages Siltanen & Partners As Creative Agency

Leading Pan-Asian, fast-casual brand teams with agency to introduce new ‘Tiger’ logo, branding and advertising campaign

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, the leader in fresh Pan-Asian fast-casual dining, announced today that it has engaged Siltanen & Partners (S&P) as its Creative Agency of Record.

S&P began work on the Pei Wei account in October 2017 and, following a 360-degree brand review and overhaul, has developed a full suite of marketing materials, including “Tiger,” the brand’s new logo and company mouthpiece.

“Pei Wei has long been blessed with countless loyal fans and the freshest food in fast casual, but we believed the brand was in need of a refresh in order to achieve its full potential,” said Pei Wei Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Solano. “I brought on Rob Siltanen and his team because they are creative rock stars and they share our passion for the Pei Wei brand. Their work on Tiger and our upcoming ad campaign has been spot on, and I believe it will pay dividends for the company for years to come.”

The Tiger character will be introduced in a new multi-media advertising campaign and brought to life in-store, beginning in March. Tiger will appear throughout the campaign, dishing out his distinctive tiger ‘tude on Twitter via the handle @peiwei_tiger.

“In the battle of mind and market share, we acknowledged the magnetic power of iconography in eliciting an emotional response,” said Rob Siltanen, founder of Siltanen & Partners. “For both client and agency, the tiger captured the multi-faceted nature of the brand’s DNA. Tigers are powerful, proud and meaningful in Asian symbology … and of course, they have voracious appetites.”

Rob Siltanen cut his teeth as creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day. There, he wrote “To the Crazy Ones,” the celebrated commercial that launched Apple’s “Think Different” campaign. He also created some of the most successful advertising in Nissan’s history.

In 1999, Rob opened Siltanen & Partners, secure in his conviction that an independently owned, creatively led shop could produce astounding marketing results for businesses of every type. In the early going, a young S&P launched a number of startups that were sold for fortunes small and large. S&P also made advertising history of sorts when CBS developed a prime-time sitcom based on a character created by the agency, “Baby Bob.”

Nineteen years later, having served everyone from regional brands to elite Fortune 500 companies, S&P maintains the ethos it started with: Every brand deserves the highest degree of strategic thoughtfulness and creative firepower. And only when our clients win, do we win.

Pei Wei’s Tiger character is being rolled out in restaurants nationwide over the weeks and months ahead.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

About Pei Wei

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is a Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that honors Asian culinary tradition by wok-searing premium ingredients in portions that satisfy. Pei Wei – recently ranked “The 9th Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America” by national research firm Datassential – makes each plate with bold, Asian flavors that couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodles bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for any palate or diet, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates more than 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

About Siltanen & Partners

Siltanen & Partners is a creative-led, results-centric, full-service advertising agency based in Los Angeles, California. S&P’s motto “Creative work that works” speaks to the agency’s unique ability to consistently do engaging and talked-about advertising that achieves notable business results for its clients. Founded in 1999 by Rob Siltanen, S&P has long been a pioneer in creating unique media solutions and maximizing the power of digital content. In 2011, S&P was one of the first ad agencies to create an in-house content creation laboratory (City of Angels Creative Enterprises) complete with a high-quality film production team, special effects artists, state-of-the-art editing and post-production capabilities. Over the past five years, the agency’s ads have ranked as the most effective in the tech (Amazon.com), footwear (Skechers) and real estate (Coldwell Banker) categories according to Ace Metrix—the marketing industry’s leading research company for measuring advertising effectiveness. S&P has a long track record of building brands across many categories including restaurants. They were instrumental in helping Panda Express achieve category-defining growth.

