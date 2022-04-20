The Peach Cobbler Factory Names Seasoned Veteran Greg George as CEO

Carolina Beach, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greg George has been named CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory . Mr. George was early investor and company President but has taken over the role of Chief Executive Officer duties of PCF Franchise LLC effective May 1, 2022.

The company has had massive growth under Mr. George’s leadership now expanding into (15) states across the country with over (100) plus new store commitments and (10) operating units. The company has plans to open fifty locations by the end of 2022 and over 200 new stores by the end of 2024.

The Peach Cobbler Factory has multiple revenue streams from quick service dessert bar, catering, mobile units and delivery options. The startup for a Peach Cobbler Factory location is $75,000.00 to $100,000.00 and the startup time is 60-120 days.

About Peach Cobbler Factory

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville, TN in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton and the couple partnered with seasoned franchise developer Greg George in August, 2021 to launch PCF Franchise LLC. The company offers a family style dessert shop with 12 flavors of old fashioned cobbler, 3 cinnamon rolls, 5 flavors of banana pudding, peachy tea and cold brew coffee. For more information, please visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com .

Contact:

U.S. Franchise Development

Peach Cobbler Factory

910-228-1995

Franchise@PeachCobblerFactory.com

