Paris Baguette, Heritage Plaza, Irvine, CA – Andrew & Christine Open Their Second Paris Baguette

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) With the latest opening of Paris Baguette in Irvine, CA., the growing bakery chain now has three locations to serve the Irvine community, Crossroads Center 3850 Barranca Pkwy-Ste F, Heritage Plaza 14450 Culver Dr.-C-D, Zion Market (inside) 4800 Irvine Blvd. Paris Baguette serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef inspired sandwiches and salads.

With the self-service feature of the restaurant, customers can pick and choose their favorite breads, croissants, and other delicacies and bring it to the counter. Guests can also purchase specialty cakes, beverages, such as the berry latte, and royal pudding.

Franchisees, Andrew & Christine opened their 2nd Paris Baguette store in Irvine at the Heritage Plaza shopping center. The couple’s first location is inside the Zion Market in Irvine.

Paris Baguettes Chief Development Officer, Larry Sidoti said, “Andrew and Christine are great franchisees. We are so happy to see them grow with us and open a second Paris Baguette. Our goal is to find like-minded franchisees who are interested in becoming multi-unit operators.”

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette, a fast casual, bakery-café concept founded in 1988 specializing in French inspired recipes. Using proprietary doughs, products are lighter, more airy, and less sweet than traditional desserts. Paris Baguette’s mission is to bring happiness to everyone by adapting to people’s ever expanding palates with their decadent, unique and sophisticated pastries, breads, and cakes. Chef inspired sandwiches, salads and signature coffee give guests more reasons to indulge. Currently Paris Baguette has more than 3,700 locations in South Korea, China, Singapore, Vietnam, France and the United States. With locations spanning the West and East Coast, Paris Baguette began franchising in 2015 and now has over 68 locations with a projected 300+ additional stores by end of 2021.

Media Contact:

Maria Winn

Senior Franchise Communications Manager

562-946-2010

www.parisbaguettefamily.com

www.parisbaguetteusa.com