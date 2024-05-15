Pickle Lemonade Is The Hydrating Concoction You Need To Try

Nothing screams summer quite like lemonade. Light, bright, and refreshing, a classic fresh-squeezed lemonade made from lemons, sugar, and water is a tart treat that matches the spirit of summertime sunshine. Iconic as old-fashioned lemonade is, breaking traditions is the crux of innovation in mixology. Although it's an uncommon pairing, infusing lemonade with pickles or pickle juice is a zesty and hydrating way to zhuzh up this timeless beverage.

The salt in the pickle brine will mellow out the lemonade's sugary sweetness, while the acidic vinegar bolsters the lemons' tartness for an unusual yet stimulating depth of flavor. Introducing pickles and pickle juice improves the taste of lemonade and its hydration content.

Despite pickles being brined in a solution of vinegar, water, and salt, they're also rich in electrolytes. Electrolytes aren't just microscopic lightning bolts that make for an interesting science lesson; they also play a key role in hydration. Because pickle juice contains electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium, mixing it into a tangy batch of lemonade is an easy way to boost hydration while imparting the drink with a fresh and funky new flavor profile. Plus, if you use lacto-fermented pickles in your lemonade, you're also introducing some gut-friendly probiotics to the drink. Delicious and nutritious — what's not to love?