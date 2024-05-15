12 Underrated Canned Foods You Should Be Eating More Often

There are many pros to canned foods — they're shelf-stable, cost-efficient, and practical when you want to prep a quick meal. Canned foods in general may get a bad rap, but that's because there are some things to look out for before stocking your pantry with them. Stay away from dented or expired canned foods, for example, as these may be contaminated with bacteria. Stick to BPA-free cans, which are free of the chemical that the International Journal of Molecular Sciences affirms may be linked with cancer and other health issues. It's also a good idea to opt for low or no-sodium canned foods, but sodium is fairly easy to avoid if you're merely buying canned ingredients and not canned meals like soups or pastas.

Of course, canned foods can never replace fresh foods in terms of nutrient concentration and quality; the heating that goes into preserving many canned foods inherently diminishes some of their nutrient content. But depending on what you're looking to whip up in the kitchen or add to your diet, there are a few canned foods that you should definitely be using more often. From providing crazy prep convenience to making up a more diverse pantry, these twelve canned foods will add a new dimension to your cooking.