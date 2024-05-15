Are You Brave Enough To Try TikTok's Pickle Dr Pepper Trend?

Social media is a place where weird food trends abound, whether that's TikTok's unappetizing-sounding rat snack, the cinnamon challenge, or the plethora of water recipes. One new trend taking this social media outlet by storm is making a pickle Dr Pepper.

Some users have dubbed the drink the "Dr Pepper Pucker." It really is as simple as it sounds; just pop a few pickle slices into a glass or cup of Dr Pepper it give it a stir. The combination blends the spicy notes of the soda with the briny acidity of the pickles for a unique blast of flavor. Plus, it seems that the addition of the pickle juice adds an unusual texture to the drink, which transforms the mouthfeel of the beverage.

It's unclear who came up with this drink. Still, these types of combinations aren't that uncommon in the southern United States, where adding salted peanuts to Coca-Cola is a known combination. Plus, many TikTokers who have tried this combo hail from this area. So, perhaps its origins can be traced to somewhere in that region.