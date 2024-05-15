Here's What It Means To Order A Handcrafted Drink At Starbucks

If you've ever treated yourself to a morning or afternoon beverage at Starbucks, you might have noticed language around the store or in your app referring to "handcrafted beverages." This language can be a bit confusing, especially if you're not familiar with the company.

Handcrafted beverages essentially refer to anything that's made by hand (shocking, we know). That encompasses both hot and cold beverages. So, a frappuccino is just as much a handcrafted beverage as a caffe latte. But your standard hot coffee or tea wouldn't count as handcrafted. But more on that later.

Now, the coffee chain hasn't always focused on handcrafted brews. Back in the day, the store's main mission was to sell spices, beans, and tea for people to make their own beverages at home. However, after former CEO Howard Schulz took a trip to Italy, he encouraged the chain to transform itself into a classic coffeehouse with an espresso bar and tasty handmade drinks. Today, there's a wide selection of handcrafted drinks that you can choose from.