Burger King's New Birthday Pie: Should You Get One For Your Celebration?
1954 was truly a magical year that saw the birth of Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Jerry Seinfeld, and Burger King. The eventual home of the Whopper started off with a slightly different name and was founded in Miami by James McLamore and Dave Edgerton. It has since grown into the world's second-largest fast food chain, with over 19,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Burger King used to be a destination where kids celebrated their birthdays, and the chain even supplied a birthday cake to help celebrate. For its own 70th birthday, Burger King is rightfully celebrating this major milestone in a similar fashion: To get customers into the party spirit, Burger King is offering up a limited-time Birthday Pie Slice for dessert.
Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, said in a press release, "We are proud of the legacy this brand has built and on which we stand, and are beyond grateful for our royal Guests who have made it all possible." As someone who considers themselves a royal Guest, I invited myself to the party to have a taste. So, is Burger King's Birthday Pie Slice truly a gift, or is it more of a party pooper? This chew and review is based on taste, flavor, originality, celebratory nature, and overall lovability.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What does Burger King's Birthday Pie Slice taste like?
Burger King's Birthday Pie Slice is encased in a sleek and bright box in the shape of the desert itself. Once you tear it open, the slice looks tiny but rather cozy in its confined space, butting up right against the side of the box's interior. Based on its appearance, it seems quite the multi-layered soiree. Let's get this party started!
The slice is topped with cake pieces that resemble manufactured croutons, dollops of whipped cream, and a few dashes of rainbow jimmies, which break up its otherwise pale complexion. The filling is a pastel yellow that could make this pass for an Easter dessert, one that's probably better than a chocolate bunny. The crust looks like cardboard that was once sopping wet and then dried back up to take the shape of a new solid form.
There are only a few of the crouton-like cake bits included, and while they are rather dry, they still add a nice break in texture with the rest of the creamy slice. The whipped cream is thicker than one expects, almost fooling the mind into thinking it's cake frosting. The pie's filling is very soft and has a lovely vanilla flavoring to it. The real winner here is the glue that keeps it all together — the crust. Despite its cardboard look, the crust is deliciously buttery, and after it passes into the mouth, sandy grains sometimes hang around on the teeth, making for a rather sweet grinding.
Burger King's Birthday Pie Slice nutritional information
Burger King's Birthday Pie Slice consists of birthday cake-flavored pie filling, sitting on a bed of a cookie crumb crust and then topped with rainbow sprinkles, cake bites, and whipped cream.
The serving size is a single slice. That is good for 270 calories, 14 grams of fat, 9 grams of saturated fat, 10 milligrams of cholesterol, 200 milligrams of sodium, 34 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of fiber, 16 grams of sugars, and 3 grams of protein.
How to buy Burger King's Birthday Pie Slice
The Birthday Pie Slice is available nationwide at participating Burger Kings, while supplies last, for a limited time only. The dessert can be found on the Burger King menu under "Limited Time Only" and "Sweets." The single slice of pie retails for $2.99, but price may vary by location.
At most locations, the pie slice can only be ordered when Burger King starts serving lunch. Orders can be placed in-store at the counter, kiosks, or drive-thru, where available. Advance ordering is available through Burger King's website or app. Delivery may also be available in your area, sometimes at a higher cost.
To celebrate National Hamburger Day on May 28, Burger King will be kicking off a full week of Royal Perks for members of its loyalty program. On Burger King's actual birthday, Saturday, June 1, loyalty members can snag a free Birthday Pie Slice with a purchase of $0.70 or more.
Final thoughts on Burger King's Birthday Pie Slice
I was initially disappointed that Burger King didn't choose to import its Nordic Semla Burger to celebrate its 70th year of existence, or to do something a little more unconventional, like when Cheetos teamed up with Milk Bar to make an unforgettable crunchy 75th birthday cake. However, the Birthday Pie Slice Burger King whipped up proved to be quite a whip-smart treat worth celebrating all on its own.
As a whole, the pie slice is indeed more reminiscent of a cream pie than a piece of birthday cake, but here, it's the thought that more than counts. Since the slice comes in a box that requires a perforated tab to be pulled back in order for it to be open, it's as if Burger King gave eaters a gift on its own birthday to unwrap themselves. The Burger King Birthday Pie Slice is so enjoyable, you mind find yourself at the end scraping off the left-behind bits that got stuck and left behind in the box's interior. The only thing missing here are birthday candles.
I'm looking forward to the next 70 years of royal treats. Happy birthday, Burger King!