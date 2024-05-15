Burger King's New Birthday Pie: Should You Get One For Your Celebration?

1954 was truly a magical year that saw the birth of Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Jerry Seinfeld, and Burger King. The eventual home of the Whopper started off with a slightly different name and was founded in Miami by James McLamore and Dave Edgerton. It has since grown into the world's second-largest fast food chain, with over 19,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Burger King used to be a destination where kids celebrated their birthdays, and the chain even supplied a birthday cake to help celebrate. For its own 70th birthday, Burger King is rightfully celebrating this major milestone in a similar fashion: To get customers into the party spirit, Burger King is offering up a limited-time Birthday Pie Slice for dessert.

Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, said in a press release, "We are proud of the legacy this brand has built and on which we stand, and are beyond grateful for our royal Guests who have made it all possible." As someone who considers themselves a royal Guest, I invited myself to the party to have a taste. So, is Burger King's Birthday Pie Slice truly a gift, or is it more of a party pooper? This chew and review is based on taste, flavor, originality, celebratory nature, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.