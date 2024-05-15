The Simple Champagne Faux Pas You Need To Stop Making

Champagne's fizziness is a major part of its character, and that carbonation won't last forever — which is why you want to enjoy your bubbly before it goes flat. There are a few things you can do to keep it from fading, though, and temperature plays a major role as cold helps keep the bubbles (CO2) in solution.

Remember that your body temperature is much higher than the ideal for your drinking fluid (the average temperature of a human hand can be somewhere between 82 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit). Holding the portion of the glass that contains the liquid can result in a transfer of that heat, resulting in the loss of carbonation.

While there is some debate about how significantly this will impact your wine's temperature during the time it takes you to enjoy it, there are other reasons that you'll want to reach for the stem instead — including that your hand has its own aroma which could interfere with that of your bubbly. But it's best practice to store it at "cellar" temperature, around 55 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, then chill down to serving temperature either in the fridge for a few hours or an ice bucket before it's time to pop the cork. If you start out with a fresh pour at a proper, cool temperature, you'll be more likely to keep the liquid lively for longer.