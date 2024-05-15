Liven Up A Classic Pasta Salad With Barbecue Sauce At Your Next Cookout

As the weather starts to warm up, cookouts and barbecues become a fun way to get together with family and friends. And, while burgers and hot dogs are typically the star of the show, you don't want to forget about the sides, either. With that said, one easy side that is always a crowd-pleaser is a quick summer pasta salad.

Typically, the sauce of choice for this side is Italian dressing. But you can actually give your side salad a unique twist and use an altogether different sauce instead — barbecue sauce. This addition might sound strange at first, but it adds a pleasant tanginess and hint of sweetness that creates a unique-tasting side. Plus, it adds a touch of smokiness that pairs perfectly with your grilled proteins.

The best part about this addition is that it's an easy swap to make. You can whip up your own homemade barbecue sauce if you really want, but a storebought variety works just as well for packing in the flavor.