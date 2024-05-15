Grilled Olives Are A Tiny Appetizer That Packs A Ton Of Flavor

If entrees are a dinner's main event and dessert is the standing ovation, then appetizers are the opening act. Although show openers aren't the centerpiece of an affair, they play a pivotal role in the mood setting, and a lackluster opening act can turn an eager crowd into an apprehensive one. A good opening act is electrifying and stimulating but never overpowering; the same goes for appetizers. Enter supper's finest opening act — grilled olives.

While marinated olives are a classic hors d'oeuvre, grilled olives elevate the presentation of these salty little bites. They develop a smoky, charred dimension that you can taste as much as you can smell. But it's not just the flavor and aroma of olives that's deepened by grilling them — it also enhances the texture. Grilled olives develop a crispy char on the outside, giving way to a juicy, soft interior that defines a batch of great olives. And because they have a lower water content than water-dense greens like zucchini and tomatoes, they hold their shape on the grill.

To keep these bite-sized appetizers from falling between the grill grates, skewer them like kababs to stabilize them. If you don't have skewers, grilling them in a baking dish or on top of a sheet of foil will prevent them from falling into the grill. If you want to develop a nice crusty exterior with those quintessential grill lines, opt for a method that facilitates direct contact with the grill.