Why Using A Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Is A Total Mistake
The iconic round and fluffy scoops of ice cream — either nestled into a bowl or piled high on your favorite type of cone — are undeniably part of the treat's appeal. But those scoops don't just happen by magic, they're the result of a well-made tool that's been meticulously crafted for this express purpose. So while it may seem tempting to go for the most available or inexpensive option, it's best to give a little thought to your ice cream scoop purchase.
There are many designs that can range from the bargain price of around five bucks to a cool 100 dollars or even more, but your investment is best made if you avoid one major material mistake. Plastic scoops, although often inexpensive and readily available, aren't a great idea. The reason for this is simple — they just won't be able to live up to the job of cutting through your frozen treat to create those perfect balls of ice cream, may crack under pressure, and ultimately turn out to be a waste of your cold hard cash.
Why plastic isn't the best for this purpose
An ice cream scoop has a pretty tough job — it needs to both carve into a very hard frozen product, shape it, and help you extract it from the container all at the same time. Plastic may be sturdy enough for many tasks, but when it comes to rock-hard, from-the-freezer cartons of ice cream, the material just doesn't cut it, and might not have the strength to dig into ice cream as effectively as metal scoops.
Additionally, no matter the level of investment you have in mind, it's never fun to have to toss broken tools and with plastic you're more likely to experience breakage sooner than aluminum or steel. Not only is a plastic scoop ineffective in this way, but it can also be dangerous. You run the risk of having your implement break mid-scoop and leave broken pieces behind in your ice cream.
There are some super simple ice cream scooping tips you need to remember if you want the best experience for your homemade vanilla ice cream or your favorite store-bought flavors, but grabbing the right scoop is a solid step in the right direction.
More scoop selecting tips
The highest rated ice cream scoops have optimal configuration, and their evaluations take several factors into account. The sharpness of the edges, the shape and size of the bowl, and the angle of the handle for ideal leverage — in addition to the material of which the tool is made — all matter. In making a selection, start by determining your personal needs. What size will suit you best? Is it important for you to have a dishwasher-safe option? Do you prefer a comfort grip, like a style with a rubber-wrapped handle?
As with most tools, you're more likely to encounter deterioration or breakage if you have multiple pieces or points of action. For this reason, scoops with release levers (typically called "dishers") might not be as durable as scoops that are made from a single piece of material like the classic Zeroll. The Zeroll Original has a handle containing a heat-conducting liquid meant to help cut through the ice cream and also release it more easily from its bowl (but it won't survive the dishwasher).
Fortunately, there is no shortage of options, and more are introduced to the market all the time. With a little research and trial, you can land on a scoop that fits your frozen dessert needs, whether you're serving a classic strawberry custard or a luscious honey lavender ice cream – just start by striking plastic scoops from that list.