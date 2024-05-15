Why Using A Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Is A Total Mistake

An ice cream scoop has a pretty tough job — it needs to both carve into a very hard frozen product, shape it, and help you extract it from the container all at the same time. Plastic may be sturdy enough for many tasks, but when it comes to rock-hard, from-the-freezer cartons of ice cream, the material just doesn't cut it, and might not have the strength to dig into ice cream as effectively as metal scoops.

Additionally, no matter the level of investment you have in mind, it's never fun to have to toss broken tools and with plastic you're more likely to experience breakage sooner than aluminum or steel. Not only is a plastic scoop ineffective in this way, but it can also be dangerous. You run the risk of having your implement break mid-scoop and leave broken pieces behind in your ice cream.

There are some super simple ice cream scooping tips you need to remember if you want the best experience for your homemade vanilla ice cream or your favorite store-bought flavors, but grabbing the right scoop is a solid step in the right direction.