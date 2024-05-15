One Simple Tip Will Have You Grocery Shopping Like A Master

Discovering that food has gone bad in your fridge is a serious disappointment, especially when you brought it home just a few days earlier. In order to avoid this travesty, you might have to do a bit more work than simply checking a product's expiration date. If you have ever noticed that the "best by" dates seem to be much further away the further back you search on the shelf of a grocery store, you aren't imagining things — there is a reason that grocery stores stock the fresher products behind older ones.

To ensure that perishable food doesn't spoil on shelves, most grocery stores abide by the "First in, first out," or FIFO, method. This practice is a not-so-secret supermarket strategy that stores will use in order to keep their stock from going bad before it is bought by loading in fresh new stock behind products that have already been displayed and need to be sold before their expiration date. But savvy grocery store shoppers who know this method will often grab fruit from the bottom of the pyramid and cheese from the back of the shelf where they know the store's fresh new products are hiding. If you want to bring home perishables that won't grow mold or spoil in just a few days, consider pulling them from the back of a grocery store shelf instead of the front.