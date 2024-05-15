Here's What It Means To Order 'Mike's Way' At Jersey Mike's

One of the biggest advantages a sandwich shop can have over your home kitchen is the sheer size of the fillings selection. You can easily be overwhelmed by the slew of sauces and vats of veggies. If you don't want to wind up with an overstuffed sammie, it's best to keep it simple.

At Jersey Mike's Subs, assembling a balanced assortment of fillings is incredibly easy. All you need to do is order your sub, 'Mike's Way.' The sandwich slingers will unquestionably know what you mean and begin putting together a sandwich topped with onion, lettuce, and tomato. Then, they'll dress the sub with squirts of an olive oil and red wine vinegar mixture, and finish it with a sprinkle of seasoning. These ingredients are added in a specific order that is meant to make every bite you take the perfect package of taste and mouthfeel. Once this succulent-sounding sandwich is finished, you're free to be on your way... or rather, 'Mike's Way'.