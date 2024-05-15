You Can Now Order Costco Groceries Through Uber Eats (But There's A Catch)
In addition to Costco's same-day delivery option, fans of the warehouse retail chain can now take advantage of another convenient delivery method. As reported by CNBC, depending on location, shoppers can now order items from Costco via Uber Eats, the popular restaurant and grocery delivery service. Costco has made this service available to Uber Eats users in certain locations, regardless of whether they currently have a Costco membership. However, the added costs associated with ordering items through Uber Eats (which are slightly higher than what customers would pay when shopping in-store) will be 15% to 20% less if the shopper is a current Costco member.
Axios provides more details on the Costco and Uber Eats partnership. The service is currently available at some locations the U.S., but Axios reports, "Uber would not share the total number of participating stores." Additionally, it won't be possible to order certain items from Costco via the app. For instance, you won't be able to satisfy your Costco hot dog craving remotely, but you can schedule a delivery of the store's popular rotisserie chicken. The warehouse retail chain has not yet said whether other beloved food court items are exempt, which is sure to leave customers wondering whether it's possible to get a Costco pizza delivered.
Uber Eats eyes continued expansion of Costco delivery program
Grocery Dive reports that recent developments in the Costco-Uber Eats collaboration (which got its start in 2021 with a pilot program in Texas) will continue to expand. Uber Eats users in select locations in Mexico, Japan, and Canada can also take advantage of the service. It's possible that Uber Eats is using its pairing with Costco to take aim at other popular delivery services. According to Investing.com, Instacart experienced a 6% decline in its stock price when Uber Eats and Costco announced their expanding relationship.
Along with savings on groceries, Costco members will also be privy to another great deal when using Uber Eats: Costco members can save 20% when signing up for Uber One, a membership service that provides discounts and special deals across both the ride and delivery programs. However, savings are only available when signing up for a yearly Uber One membership. Only time will tell how successful this collaboration will ultimately be, but the convenience of the service is sure to prove enticing to consumers. Now some shoppers no longer have to worry about the best time in the week to shop at Costco, as they will have a convenient delivery option at their disposal.