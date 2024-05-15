You Can Now Order Costco Groceries Through Uber Eats (But There's A Catch)

In addition to Costco's same-day delivery option, fans of the warehouse retail chain can now take advantage of another convenient delivery method. As reported by CNBC, depending on location, shoppers can now order items from Costco via Uber Eats, the popular restaurant and grocery delivery service. Costco has made this service available to Uber Eats users in certain locations, regardless of whether they currently have a Costco membership. However, the added costs associated with ordering items through Uber Eats (which are slightly higher than what customers would pay when shopping in-store) will be 15% to 20% less if the shopper is a current Costco member.

Axios provides more details on the Costco and Uber Eats partnership. The service is currently available at some locations the U.S., but Axios reports, "Uber would not share the total number of participating stores." Additionally, it won't be possible to order certain items from Costco via the app. For instance, you won't be able to satisfy your Costco hot dog craving remotely, but you can schedule a delivery of the store's popular rotisserie chicken. The warehouse retail chain has not yet said whether other beloved food court items are exempt, which is sure to leave customers wondering whether it's possible to get a Costco pizza delivered.